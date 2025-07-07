Local Red Cross volunteers calling on blood donors to give, especially those with Type O

PITTSBURGH — The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, and while volunteers here in Pittsburgh are looking for all types, there’s one they need the most.

On Monday, the organization issued a call to action for local blood donors as the summer months continue and the Fourth of July holiday weekend comes to an end.

“Holidays are typically a hard time for us to collect blood. That’s because people ar traveling, doing fun things,” said Nicole Roschella of the American Red Cross.

Keeping its blood supply stable during the summer months is paramount in helping people in a crucial time of need. Right now, donations are down in the region because people are busy this time of year, so the Red Cross is encouraging anyone of any blood type to make an appointment, especially those who are Type O, because it will likely run out first.

“Type O positive is what’s given to patients more than any other blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type, so that’s what doctors will reach for in an emergency,” Roschella said.

The Red Cross said that while it meets the needs of local hospitals first, its mission extends far beyond each region.

“If your blood type, say, was needed, in Ohio or something across the border, we have the ability to send it there,” Roschella said.

Channel 11 asked the Red Cross about any local efforts being made to help those impacted by the catastrophic floods in Texas. The Red Cross said while it is working side-by-side with partners to support emergency shelters and provide resources to those affected, the organization is not currently accepting monetary donations for this specific tragedy.

Donors who don’t know their blood type can learn it after donation. To make an appointment, visit its website: https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html

