Local

Local schools, communities feeling impact of Pennsylvania budget battle

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

We’re starting to see the impacts of Pennsylvania’s budget battle.

Lawmakers are now 80 days late and that means local school districts, county governments and non-profits are all starting to make cuts that impact you.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for what one lawmaker says could be holding up a deal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read