Local tattoo shop holds event to raise money for White Oak Animal Safe Haven

WHITE OAK, Pa. — Hundreds of people got inked for animals in McKeesport.

Mad House Ink held a two-day event called “Tats for Tails.”

The shop offered tattoos for $50 with proceeds going to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven.

The owners say the turnout has been phenomenal with nearly 300 people getting tattoos and others bringing in donations for the shelter.

White Oak Animal Safe Haven just took in dozens of cats who were rescued from a hoarded house in Plum last week.

Nearly $6,000 has been raised for the shelter.

