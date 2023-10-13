Local teen facing charges after allegedly shooting into homes, stealing multiple cars

PITTSBURGH — A teenager is facing charges after police say he shot into several homes in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the 6600 block of Hedge Street at around 1:16 a.m. on Aug. 21 for a 20 round ShotSpotter alert. A second ShotSpotter alert for five rounds also went off in the 1200 block of Pointview Street.

Officers found spent shell casings from a rifle around a parked patrol car. There were also bullet holes into the living rooms of two houses on Hedge Street.

No bullets were found, but officers deduced that there were 12 9mm casings and nine rifle casings at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, several residents talked with officers and said they heard gunshots but didn’t see anything.

Officers went to Pointview Street and found five bullet strikes in the road near an abandoned car. The rifle casings matched the ones found on Hedge Street, the complaint said.

A neighbor on Pointview Street gave officers surveillance video that shows what appeared to be a silver Jeep stopping, someone firing five rounds from the passenger side and driving away at a high rate of speed toward Arbor Street.

The complaint said the bullet casings were in the same spot the shots were fired from the Jeep.

After reviewing city cameras, the Jeep’s license plate was registered to a 2006 Buick sedan from Braddock.

Officers went to the house and saw the Buick without the license plate. The owner of the sedan said he returned home the day prior and didn’t know the plate was stolen until police told him. He also said it was the second time this year his plate had been stolen.

According to the complaint, the previous plate that was stolen from him was attached to a Kia Sportage that was stolen from Sandcastle, used in a 36 round ShotSpotter in the 1200 block of Dickens Street and involved in a police pursuit that ended with the car driving into a house in Squirrel Hill.

A teenager, 16, was identified as the person driving the car.

On Aug. 22, officers found the second stolen license plate on a Jeep in the 8700 block of Bricelyn Street in East Hills. There was a loose 9mm round on the front passenger seat.

Officers determined the Jeep was stolen out of Wilkins Township.

On Aug. 23, Wilkins Township police sent an email trying to identify two suspects who were involved in a vehicle theft from the Sheetz on William Penn Highway. Officers identified one of them as the same juvenile involved in the Sandcastle theft and said he was a suspect in the stolen Jeep and shooting on Hedge Street.

On Aug. 25, the teenager was arrested in a stolen vehicle and officers executed a search warrant at his house in Penn Hills. Officers recovered a 9mm gun from his bedroom that had shell casings that indicated a hit with the ones found on Hedge Street.

The teenager’s fingerprints were found on the stolen license plate and an item found in one of the stolen vehicles, according to the criminal complaint.

A video was also found on the teenager’s cell phone that showed five males, with the suspect being the one recording, firing several rounds from different guns into houses on Hedge Street. The juvenile also was heard referring to the stolen Jeep they arrived at the scene in.

According to the complaint, eight people were inside the two houses that were shot into and the total damage caused by the gunfire is around $14,000.

The juvenile is facing a long list of charges, including possession of a fire arm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, loitering and prowling at nighttime and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group