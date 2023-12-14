Local U.S. Postal Service workers pleads guilty to mail theft

PITTSBURGH — A former U.S. Postal Service employee pleaded guilty to mail theft by an officer or employee.

According to the Department of Justice, India Schatzman, 49, of McKees Rocks, was charged for allegedly stealing a VISA gift card from the mail around Dec, 30, 2022.

Schatzman worked at the Pittsburgh Process and Distribution Center and was seen on surveillance stealing the gift card, which was meant to go to a person in the State of Washington, the Department of Justice said.

Schatzman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 or both.

Schatzman’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19, 2024.

