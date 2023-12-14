Local

Local U.S. Postal Service workers pleads guilty to mail theft

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: A U.S. Postal service employee. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A former U.S. Postal Service employee pleaded guilty to mail theft by an officer or employee.

According to the Department of Justice, India Schatzman, 49, of McKees Rocks, was charged for allegedly stealing a VISA gift card from the mail around Dec, 30, 2022.

>>> 3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft

Schatzman worked at the Pittsburgh Process and Distribution Center and was seen on surveillance stealing the gift card, which was meant to go to a person in the State of Washington, the Department of Justice said.

Schatzman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 or both.

Schatzman’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19, 2024.

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 men charged in connection to Dravosburg school van crash that killed 15-year-old girl
  • 2 girls, 11, hit by car on Pittsburgh’s North Side
  • ‘She loved life’: Channel 11 speaks to mother, fiance of woman killed in Lincoln-Lemington crash
  • VIDEO: Historic Pittsburgh buildings to be torn down, bocce ball courts being built
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read