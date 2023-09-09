Local veteran who served 2 tours of duty in Iraq gifted refurbished vehicle

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local veteran was given a car on Friday.

According to the National Auto Body Council, Sharaun Fields served in the Army from 2003 to 2010, including two tours of duty in Iraq.

Fields did not have a vehicle of her own and was gifted one at Diehl Collision in Robinson Township.

She was selected to receive the car by the Veterans Leadership Program.

