Local

Local veteran who served 2 tours of duty in Iraq gifted refurbished vehicle

By WPXI.com News Staff

Local veteran who served 2 tours of duty in Iraq gifted refurbished vehicle

By WPXI.com News Staff

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local veteran was given a car on Friday.

According to the National Auto Body Council, Sharaun Fields served in the Army from 2003 to 2010, including two tours of duty in Iraq.

Fields did not have a vehicle of her own and was gifted one at Diehl Collision in Robinson Township.

She was selected to receive the car by the Veterans Leadership Program.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman dead after being found shot in vehicle in Brighton Heights
  • ‘Very dangerous decision’: DA was not notified of accused drug trafficker’s release from jail
  • iOS update: Apple releases emergency security update
  • VIDEO: Local breweries have closed. Has the brewing bubble burst? Or is there room for more?
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read