Local woman accused of stabbing man in head during ‘heated argument’

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed a man in the head during an argument.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 120 block of Oak Pointe Drive in Monroeville at around 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 19.

A man at the scene had a visible injury to the top of his head that showed signs of bleeding, the complaint said. He said he and a woman, identified as India Pfeil, had been drinking and got into a heated argument.

The victim said he distanced himself for a while but was then approached by Pfeil, who stabbed him in the top of the head with a knife.

Pfeil spent an extended period of time in the bathroom before she left the house without her phone, shoes or jacket, the complaint said.

There were footprints in the snow in the front yard and it looked like someone had fallen with a purse or bag, according to the complaint.

Nearly 24 hours after the assault, Pfeil couldn’t be reached through several phone numbers. She also hadn’t returned to her house.

Pfeil is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

