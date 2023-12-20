Local

Local woman accused of stabbing man in head during ‘heated argument’

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Allegheny County Map Allegheny County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed a man in the head during an argument.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 120 block of Oak Pointe Drive in Monroeville at around 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 19.

A man at the scene had a visible injury to the top of his head that showed signs of bleeding, the complaint said. He said he and a woman, identified as India Pfeil, had been drinking and got into a heated argument.

The victim said he distanced himself for a while but was then approached by Pfeil, who stabbed him in the top of the head with a knife.

Pfeil spent an extended period of time in the bathroom before she left the house without her phone, shoes or jacket, the complaint said.

There were footprints in the snow in the front yard and it looked like someone had fallen with a purse or bag, according to the complaint.

Nearly 24 hours after the assault, Pfeil couldn’t be reached through several phone numbers. She also hadn’t returned to her house.

Pfeil is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman wants to find people who tried to help her husband killed in weekend Parkway East crash
  • South Park Meals on Wheels being forced out of closing church, needs space to make holiday food
  • Personal information compromised after data breach at major mortgage company
  • VIDEO: 2 gold coins donated to red kettles in separate counties
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read