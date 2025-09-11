Local woman continues tradition of feeding first responders on 9/11

PITTSBURGH — A local woman continues to thank first responders in Pittsburgh by delivering meals to them.

Josie White was living outside New York City on 9/11. To mourn, she volunteered and cooked meals for first responders.

She now lives in the Pittsburgh area, where she has repeated that tradition for years.

This year, volunteers met at Mary Queen of Peace Church in Pittsburgh’s South Side to cook.

Pittsburgh Councilwoman Teresa Kail-Smith was among the volunteers helping her today.

“She wanted to do something to say we still see you; we still appreciate you,” said Kail-Smith.

White and her volunteers deliver food to first responders around the city of Pittsburgh and all the way to Virginia.

