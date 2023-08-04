Local youths take part in Allegheny County Camp Cadet

Proud family members lined Main Street in Sharpsburg, holding signs to cheer on the 45 kids who took part in Allegheny County Camp Cadet.

On Tuesday morning, officers from law enforcement agencies throughout the county escorted the cadets, who were riding bikes on a 12-mile roundtrip ride from Sharpsburg to the Law Enforcement Memorial on the North Shore.

Brittaney Smith became a police officer because of her experience. She went through the program in 2007 and is now helping with the camp.

“It’s really amazing to come back to a program that gave me so much and made me the police officer and the person I am today,” Smith said.

Camp Cadet is 7 days long and is open to 12 to 14-year-olds.

This year, there are 31 boys and 14 girls. They stay at Camp Guyasuta in O’Hara Township.

The camp has strict rules and wake up time is early.

Besides learning about law enforcement, the goal is to instill self-esteem, discipline and team work.

The cadets will graduate at noon on Saturday at Fox Chapel High School.

