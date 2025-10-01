Localized frost is possible in some areas early Thursday morning, and a Frost Advisory has been issued for Forest and Jefferson counties in Pennsylvania and Garrett County in Maryland.

Isolated frost is also possible in the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, as well as Armstrong, Beaver, Butler and Indiana counties and points north.

Sunny skies will help daytime temperatures climb back into the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon, then warmer temperatures return to end the week and start the weekend.

Localized frost possible in some areas early Thursday morning

