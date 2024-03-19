Lockdown in Midland lifted after police search

A lockdown in Midland, Beaver County, was lifted after a police search for a person who left a domestic dispute with a rifle.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic has more details from the Breaking News Desk -- through 7 a.m. on 11 News.

Just after 9:20 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a domestic dispute in the borough. It was reported that one of the people involved left with an AR-15-style rifle. When the officer arrived, he heard a gunshot.

More officers were called to the scene and residents were asked to stay indoors. A Channel 11 photographer captured video of a drone being used.

After a four-hour search, a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was found dead.

No other information was immediately available.

