Lockdowns lifted at nearby schools after 1 person shot in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — One person was shot in Arnold on Monday.

Westmoreland County 911 confirmed that emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Woodmont Avenue at 12:18 p.m.

The victim arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Arnold-New Kensington school district was placed on lockdown during the situation. Arnold police said the lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m.

No one is in custody at this time. Police have not released information on any potential suspects.

