Long-term closure on North Avenue Bridge goes into place Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Starting Wednesday, a long-term closure is going into place on North Avenue Bridge.

According to the city of Pittsburgh, the North Avenue Bridge at Brighton Road over the Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closed to all vehicles. The closure will be in place until the bridge is replaced — and that construction isn’t expected to start until 2025.

The closure does not impact the Brighton Road portion of the bridge.

In the meantime, drivers will have to detour around the bridge and expect minor delays. The city says the posted detour route will preserve existing through traffic on Brighton Road and the eastern leg of North Avenue, and direct drivers on the western leg to use Pennsylvania and Western Avenues.

North Ave. at Brighton Rd detour

