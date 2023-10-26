Long-time road reduction frustrating Beltzhoover neighbors

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Beltzhoover are growing frustrated by a months-long lane reduction on their street.

The City of Pittsburgh announced that it was reducing Boggston Avenue to one lane back in July, noting that the road was “compromised” and in need of stabilization. “Do not enter” signs were added at the intersection with W. Warrington Avenue, and cones were put in place.

But, in the months since, nothing has been done to remediate the roadway, says resident Brandi Anderson.

Anderson is concerned about the road’s integrity. It’s steep, and just below it, metal is buckling and debris is spilling onto parking spots located below on Warrington.

“I’ll be cold in no time, and we’ve had a lot of water main breaks on this part of the road,” Anderson said. “I think that’s what kind of did the erosion so now it’s just coming out, into the road.”

Anderson worries about the structural safety of the road. She further worries about crashes, stating that some drivers miss the memo and travel up the wrong way. Others seem to drive up the wrong way purposefully to avoid a lengthy detour, she said.

“I used to be home in a couple minutes, especially from the tubes,” she said. “But now you’ve gotta come all the way around, it’s like 10 more minutes on my home time.”

The detour also adds time for school buses trying to drop off children who live on Boggston.

“It’s an inconvenience,” she said. “I just want everyone on my street to be safe. We have a lot of residents, elderly, young people, we all utilize this street.”

She hopes the city can work to quickly make repairs.

Channel 11 reached out to a city spokesperson to ask when repairs might be made. We were told “DOMI is currently assessing the situation and are still working on a design that will fix the road so we can open the roadway back up.”

