Longstanding Fayette County boxing club trains, mentors youth at no cost

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A boxing club in Fayette County has been providing training and mentorship for young boxers for six decades.

Shaffer’s Boys Club in Uniontown provides a space for local youth to learn boxing, ethics and sportsmanship without any cost.

The club was founded by Tommy Shaffer Sr., a Golden Glove-winning boxer and decorated Korean War veteran.

“I used to fight for Tommy (Jr.)’s father,” said Michael Moorer, a four-time world champion who now coaches at the club. “I loved the guy. He was an original.”

After returning from the Korean War, Shaffer took over the former Kacur Athletic Club, transforming it into a hub for aspiring boxers. He excelled in his own professional career while also mentoring many young athletes, including Richard Giachetti, who later trained legends like Mike Tyson and Larry Holmes.

Moorer, who was introduced to boxing by Shaffer Sr., noted the importance of giving back to the community.

“It’s not about me anymore. To be able to pass the knowledge on to other kids, that’s a blessing,” Moorer said.

The club continues to honor Shaffer Sr.’s legacy by providing free access to kids. Adults can also train at the club for a fee, but the focus remains on youth development.

Shaffer Jr. maintains his father’s vision, ensuring the club remains a welcoming place for all children.

“This is really about the kids,” he said.

