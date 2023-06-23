A look at federal death penalty cases ahead of sentencing in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting case

PITTSBURGH — A guilty verdict on 63 indictments is how Robert Bowers ended the first phase of his trial.

“The guilt was never really in question. The defense readily admitted Mr. Bowers had committed these crimes so the proceeding is really just about what kind of punishment he should receive,” said Robin Maher who’s the Executive Director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

That’s where the penalty phase comes into play. But in a rare move, the defense requested to split it into two elements with the first being the eligibility phase.

“One reason to have a separate proceeding like that is to focus the jury intention on eligibility of the defendant and not on the rest of the evidence in the case,” Maher said.

So, the prosecution will have to prove that Robert Bowers had the intent to commit these hate crimes while the defense will use his mental capacity as a reason why he isn’t eligible for a punishment of death.

“I assume the defense will present some evidence of mental health and brain impairment since that’s the information we’ve seen in the proceedings and argue that Bowers didn’t have the intent because of his severe mental illness,” Maher said.

A big decision for a jury that could go either way if the jury unanimously agrees he’s eligible for the death penalty then comes the sentencing.

“It’s a very difficult proceeding and very emotional for the jurors and very compelling,” Maher said.

This is a federal death penalty case which is extremely rare.

