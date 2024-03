TARENTUM, Pa. — Tarentum police found the guardian of the little girl who was wandering the street in Tarentum.

The Tarentum Borough Police Department said the girl was found on E. 10th Avenue.

Police said the little girl’s guardian was found and she was returned home.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group