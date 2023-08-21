Local

Low Q2 bankruptcy filings but Pittsburgh businesses brace for intensified pressure

PITTSBURGH — Slightly more Pittsburgh-area businesses filed for bankruptcy during the three months ended June 30, compared with a year ago, but numbers remained near record lows.

A slew of factors, led by the Federal Reserve’s continuing battle to bring down inflation via interest rate hikes, puts additional pressure on businesses already feeling the heat, and many believe the pace for applications will pick up.

During the second quarter, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania recorded 31 filings, three more than in Q2 2022. Of the 31, 19 were Chapter 7, or liquidation; eight were Chapter 11, or reorganization; and the remainder were Chapter 13, applying to sole practitioners. Total bankruptcies for the region were 1,044, up almost 11% from a year ago.

