Lower lanes of Fort Pitt Bridge reopen after police activity

PITTSBURGH — The lower lanes of the Fort Pitt Bridge are reopened after police closed them Saturday evening.

PennDOT said a partial closure was put in place on I-376 westbound near Exit 69 C at around 4:37 p.m. because of police activity.

Police activity on I-376 westbound between Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St and Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 11, 2023

All lanes were closed a few minutes later.

UPDATE: Police activity on I-376 westbound between Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St and Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 11, 2023

At 5:47 p.m. PennDOT said the incident was cleared.

CLEARED: Incident cleared on I-376 westbound between Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St and Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 11, 2023

Pittsburgh Police say a man was safely removed from the bridge.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group