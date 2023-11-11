Local

Lower lanes of Fort Pitt Bridge reopen after police activity

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The lower lanes of the Fort Pitt Bridge are reopened after police closed them Saturday evening.

PennDOT said a partial closure was put in place on I-376 westbound near Exit 69 C at around 4:37 p.m. because of police activity.

All lanes were closed a few minutes later.

At 5:47 p.m. PennDOT said the incident was cleared.

Pittsburgh Police say a man was safely removed from the bridge.

