Lower lanes of Fort Pitt Bridge reopen after police activity

PITTSBURGH — The lower lanes of the Fort Pitt Bridge are reopened after police closed them Saturday evening.
PennDOT said a partial closure was put in place on I-376 westbound near Exit 69 C at around 4:37 p.m. because of police activity.
Police activity on I-376 westbound between Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St and Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St. There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 11, 2023
All lanes were closed a few minutes later.
UPDATE: Police activity on I-376 westbound between Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St and Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 11, 2023
At 5:47 p.m. PennDOT said the incident was cleared.
CLEARED: Incident cleared on I-376 westbound between Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St and Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 11, 2023
Pittsburgh Police say a man was safely removed from the bridge.
