Lower temperatures expected as Sunday approaches

PITTSBURGH — Chilly this evening with decreasing clouds, cold tonight lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Patchy fog is possible overnight into Sunday morning.

Low clouds will mix out early Sunday, bright with warmer marks by the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase Sunday evening with mild temperatures. Rain showers are possible around bedtime.

Monday will be much warmer with highs around 70 degrees with the threat for storms later in the day. Scattered storms are possible late afternoon through the evening on Monday. Storms could turn strong to severe. Severe storms could bring damaging winds and hail to the area. Make sure to check the latest forecast as we get closer to the start of the week.

Behind this system temperatures turn much cooler for Tuesday with very gusty winds. Winds on Tuesday may exceed 40 mph.

