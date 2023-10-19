Mad Mex celebrating 30th anniversary by donating to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

PITTSBURGH — Mad Mex is celebrating its 30th year in business by giving back to the community.

On Oct. 30, every location will donate 100% of profits made from 5 p.m. to close to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

“Mad Mex has been feeding people since 1993, and it’s always been extremely important for us to give back to the community we serve,” President of big Burrito Bill Fuller said. “Eating is a fundamental human right, especially in a country where there should always be enough to go around. It’s our responsibility to help. If you have some extra wood, build a bigger table, not a higher fence.”

