MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Country music duo Maddie & Tae are bringing their “Here’s To Friends” tour to the Pittsburgh area in August.

They will perform at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks on Aug. 16.

Maddie & Tae are best known for hits like “Girl In A Country Song” and “Die From A Broken Heart.”

Tickets are available here.

