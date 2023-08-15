Madonna reschedules Pittsburgh tour date

Madonna has announced a new concert date for Pittsburgh.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 7, the Celebration Tour will now be at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, Feb. 5.

The Material Girl rescheduled the North American portion of her tour after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates, according to Madonna’s website.

