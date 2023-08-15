Local

Madonna reschedules Pittsburgh tour date

Madonna 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York – Inside NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Madonna speaks onstage during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Madonna has announced a new concert date for Pittsburgh.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 7, the Celebration Tour will now be at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, Feb. 5.

The Material Girl rescheduled the North American portion of her tour after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates, according to Madonna’s website.

