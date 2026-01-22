Major winter storm: Significant snowfall expected across Pittsburgh region this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Take advantage of the quieter, above-freezing air today before cold air rushes back in late tonight & Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for all of Southwestern Pennsylvania from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Monday.

Winter Storm Watch

While the exact timing can still change slightly, steadier snow is expected to move in by midnight on Saturday night, with periods of heavy snow throughout the day on Sunday. Areas that get under heavier banding (which looks more likely southeast of Pittsburgh) could easily see double-digit totals, especially given how cold the air will be ahead of the storm.

Snow may not wind down until sometime early Monday, which means this will be a long-duration event that not only affects Sunday travel but also goes into early Monday.

Travel Impacts of Winter Storm

What makes matters worse is that it will stay very cold early next week, with temperatures on Monday in the teens and wind chills in the single digits and potentially even below zero.

Snowfall totals of 6-10 inches are likely for much of the area, with potential for upward adjustments should current trends hold.

Snowfall totals

A little sleet or freezing rain could mix in toward the end of the event southeast of Pittsburgh, closer to the Mason-Dixon line, but this is looking like mainly a snow event for the city.

