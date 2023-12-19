‘Makes it more magical’: Snow falls in time for some Zelienople residents to visit Santa Claus

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Monday night’s snowfall in the Pittsburgh region presented a special opportunity for families in Zelienople, Beaver County planning to stop in and see Santa at his house on Main Street.

“Making it feel a little bit more like Christmas,” said Harry Gordon, who brought his daughter, Axl. “We made a letter and everything. We came tonight special because it was supposed to snow.”

“It makes it more magical and it’s a good night for it,” said Lauren Haben, who brought her kids.

Snow started falling north of Pittsburgh around 5 p.m. and continued off and on throughout the night, covering the grass and rooftops.

The flurries did not cause much concern for drivers during the evening commute.

“It’s just wet, just like this. There hasn’t really been anything on the road yet,” Gordon said.

For Gordon and little Axl, this first snowfall of the season, just one week before Christmas, has served as a major kickstart to the holiday season and the winter ahead.

“She’s been excited all day, running around with her boots on,” Gordon said. “She wanted to wear her snow boots. She wants to build a snowman so bad. I told her there’s not enough yet.”

