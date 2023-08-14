Male found dead in city; Pittsburgh police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a male was found dead Sunday night.
The 10th Street Bridge was temporarily shut down for a police investigation on the 2200 block of Second Avenue around 10 p.m., according to a 911 dispatcher.
Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed a male was found dead, but could not immediately provide additional information.
