Male shot in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a male was found shot in Bloomfield early Monday.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of Yew Street following a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds.

They found a male victim in the 600 block of S. Millvale Avenue with a gunshot wound to the lower trunk area. Medics took him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of officers placing evidence markers outside a bar and a K9 searching the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

