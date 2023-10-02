Male shot in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a male was found shot in Bloomfield early Monday.
Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of Yew Street following a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds.
They found a male victim in the 600 block of S. Millvale Avenue with a gunshot wound to the lower trunk area. Medics took him to a local hospital in stable condition.
Two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
A Channel 11 photographer captured video of officers placing evidence markers outside a bar and a K9 searching the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
