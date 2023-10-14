Malkin, Crosby shine in Penguins’ 4-0 victory in Washington

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins felt they did some good things during their season-opening loss to Chicago Tuesday evening, and that was a fair point.

(Especially if you look past a few details, like how the rebuilding Blackhawks scored four unanswered goals after the Penguins built a 2-0 lead.)

But the Penguins did a lot more things well during their visit to Capital One Arena in Washington Friday night, and it was reflected in the outcome, a 4-0 victory. And some of their most prominent players turned in the strongest performances.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

