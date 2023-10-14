Local

Malkin, Crosby shine in Penguins’ 4-0 victory in Washington

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin celebrates after scoring in the second period of an opening night NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins felt they did some good things during their season-opening loss to Chicago Tuesday evening, and that was a fair point.

(Especially if you look past a few details, like how the rebuilding Blackhawks scored four unanswered goals after the Penguins built a 2-0 lead.)

But the Penguins did a lot more things well during their visit to Capital One Arena in Washington Friday night, and it was reflected in the outcome, a 4-0 victory. And some of their most prominent players turned in the strongest performances.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

