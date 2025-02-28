Malkin leads Penguins’ comeback from 3-0 deficit against Flyers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins might not have a prayer in the playoff race, but they still have a pulse.

They rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Philadelphia, 5-4, in overtime at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

Evgeni Malkin capped a two-goal, two-assist performance by scoring the game-winner from inside the left circle at 1:03 of the extra period.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and raised their record to 24-28-9.

Click here to learn more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group