Malkin named NHL’s No. 3 Star of Week

Flames Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with Rickard Rakell (67) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has been honored as the NHL’s third star for the first week of the 2023-24 season.

Malkin had two goals and four assists in three games, helping the Penguins to a 2-1 start.

His four-point game in the Penguins’ 4-0 victory at Washington last Friday night was his 29th career game with four or more points, fourth-most among active players.

