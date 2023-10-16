Malkin named NHL’s No. 3 Star of Week

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has been honored as the NHL’s third star for the first week of the 2023-24 season.

Malkin had two goals and four assists in three games, helping the Penguins to a 2-1 start.

His four-point game in the Penguins’ 4-0 victory at Washington last Friday night was his 29th career game with four or more points, fourth-most among active players.

