Man, 75, killed in Washington County crash

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County over the weekend.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Route 18 in Morris Township on Saturday shortly after 9:30 a.m.

David Brendel, 75, was taken to a hospital from the crash, where he later died, according to Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

