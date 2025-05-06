Man, 77, seriously injured after being hit by bicycle in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — A 77-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a bicycle in Butler late Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Main and Locust streets at around 4:21 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim in the street being treated by medics.

Police determined that three people were trying to cross the street when a bicyclist who was riding on Main Street hit the victim, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital. As of Tuesday morning, he was in serious but stable condition.

The man who was riding the bike then rode away from the scene, police said.

Officers used surveillance footage in the area to identify the bicyclist as 57-year-old Lee Hodgins.

Hodgins was eventually taken into custody and charged with accidents involving death or serious bodily injury. He was taken to the Butler County Prison.

Police said that Hodgins was on parole. Pennsylvania State Parole was notified of his arrest, who placed a detainer on him at the jail.

