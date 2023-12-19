Man, 80, dies after North Fayette Township crash

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 80-year-old man died after a crash in North Fayette Township on Monday.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Grace Street.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer, John Ursic, 80, of Imperial, died about an hour later.

The ME’s office said the vehicle Ursic was in left the roadway and struck a fixed object.

The North Fayette Township Police Department is handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group