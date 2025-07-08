Man, 92, dead after being hit by vehicle in Mercer County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in Mercer County on Sunday evening.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office reports the crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of U.S. 19 in Fairview Township.

The coroner’s office says Edward Wiszczor Sr., 92, of Washington, Pa., approached the highway from the west berm, but didn’t notice a vehicle traveling south. When he went to cross the road, he was struck by the oncoming vehicle.

Wiszczor was pronounced dead on scene. The coroner’s office says his death was ruled an accident.

