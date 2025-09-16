Man accused of assaulting 4 officers at Pittsburgh hospital

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man is facing multiple felony assault charges after police say he fought with several officers at a local hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Naron Weaver, 24, of Pittsburgh, was discharged from UPMC Presbyterian when he got into an argument with a social worker.

Police tried to escort him out but said he refused to leave.

Officers say the situation escalated and he fought with them.

Police said Weaver punched, kicked and bit them as they tried to handcuff him.

Four officers were checked out in the emergency room after the incident.

Weaver has a court hearing scheduled in early October.

