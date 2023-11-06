Man accused of being intoxicated, in possession of stolen gun during O’Hara Township crash

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing over a dozen charges after allegedly crashing a car in O’Hara Township while under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a stolen weapon.

Charges for Christopher Gunter, 30, were filed Monday for a crash police allege happened early Sunday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to a crash into a guardrail on State Route 28 in O’Hara Township around 2:30 a.m. that a man had run from. Several witnesses saw the crash and said before it happened the car was speeding and swerving all over the road. The witnesses said they saw a Black man leave the crash site with a backpack, the registration plate for the vehicle and a car seat.

Upon observing the vehicle, the troopers noticed an odor of alcohol and marijuana, as well as a gun between the driver’s seat and door.

The man who fled, identified as Gunter, was found hiding nearby. His backpack was found hidden beneath a boat. The complaint alleges he smelled of alcohol and marijuana, was difficult to understand because of slurred speech and showed other signs of impairment before being taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

The troopers then got permission to retrieve the gun from the car and found that it was reported stolen by the VA Police Department.

Gutner is facing 17 charges, including three counts of driving under the influence, reckless driving and receiving stolen property.

