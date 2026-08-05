Man accused of breaking into woman’s car, assaulting her when she was leaving work on McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing robbery and assault charges after he allegedly broke into a woman’s car and tried to steal her purse along a busy road in Allegheny County.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., Ross Township Police were dispatched to Bob’s Discount Furniture in the 7300 block of McKnight Road.

The victim told police that she was leaving work when she saw a man, later identified as Travis Patricca, inside her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. When asked why he was in the victim’s car, he responded with “I’m not,” and started to get on his bike to leave.

According to the complaint, the victim then tried to grab onto Patricca’s bike to stop him, but he then ripped the victim’s purse from her hands. Patricca started riding away on her bike when the victim caught up and grabbed her purse back.

Patricca then got off his bike and allegedly grabbed the victim and threw her to the ground, before continuing on his bike across McKnight Road.

Police followed Patricca to the Guardian self-storage parking lot, where he ran into the woods.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched the woods, eventually taking Patricca into custody around 11:30 p.m.

Police said during the search, they found key fobs and a programming device to unlock car doors.

Patricca is charged with simple assault, robbery and possessing instruments of crime.

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