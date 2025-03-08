Man accused of crashing into vehicle head-on, leading state troopers on chase found guilty in court

FAYETTE COUNTY — A man accused of leading police on a chase chase after crashing into a vehicle has been found guilty.
According to Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele’s Office, Mark Miller, 58, was convicted a trial on Friday.
Miller was accused of crashing into a vehicle head-on while driving drunk on Dec. 16, 2022. Two people were injured in that crash.
After the crash, he allegedly led state troopers on a high-speed chase before he was arrested.
The DA’s office said Miller will be sentenced at a later date.
