Man accused of crashing into vehicle head-on, leading state troopers on chase found guilty in court

FAYETTE COUNTY — A man accused of leading police on a chase chase after crashing into a vehicle has been found guilty.

According to Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele’s Office, Mark Miller, 58, was convicted a trial on Friday.

Miller was accused of crashing into a vehicle head-on while driving drunk on Dec. 16, 2022. Two people were injured in that crash.

After the crash, he allegedly led state troopers on a high-speed chase before he was arrested.

The DA’s office said Miller will be sentenced at a later date.

