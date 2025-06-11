Man accused of crashing school van with students on board while driving drunk appears in court

PITTSBURGH — Jeffrey Irwin showed up to court with a back brace, and he appeared to have difficulty walking.

It’s been almost two weeks since police say he was drunk driving a school van with several students on board who go to Provident Charter School in Troy Hill.

When we asked him about it, he refused to talk about it.

That day, Pittsburgh police responded to the 16th Street Bridge after the van crashed into another car, and police say Irwin sped off with the kids on board.

Students began reaching out to their parents, who then called 911.

When officers caught up to the van, they say Irwin admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel. He also allegedly told police he “self-medicates” with alcohol.

Today’s hearing was postponed -- and once it’s rescheduled, the children who were on the bus may have to testify against him.

