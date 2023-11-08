Man accused of firing shots at car outside McKnight Road Target appears in court

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The man accused of shooting into a car full of people parked in a busy shopping plaza appeared in court for a scheduled hearing.

Kenneth Sharp-Haymon didn’t say anything walking into court Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old is facing 17 charges including five counts of attempted homicide.

“There’s one story that’s been played,” said Defense Attorney Fred Rabner. “It’s not true.”

According to the police report, Haymon fired 11 shots at a car in the Target parking lot off of McKnight Road on October 24. No one was hit by the gunfire, but one person was cut by shattered glass. Two bullets hit the store. Six hit the car. Five people were inside including Sharp-Haymon’s ex-girlfriend. She was in court for Sharp-Haymon’s preliminary hearing along with other witnesses, who all declined to comment. Haymon’s attorney, Fred Rabner, thinks once this plays out in court his client will be vindicated.

“I can tell you the people in that car came from a long distance to do bad things, and they came prepared to do bad things,” said Rabner. “That’s pretty much all you’ll need to know as a teaser. You’ll have to watch the movie.”

Police say Sharp-Haymon took off, as did the alleged victims. Officers found their car down McKnight Road on Evergreen Road. Investigators went to the home of Sharp-Haymon’s current girlfriend in Ross Township and saw him run away through the back door.

“Cases aren’t always what they first seem,” said Rabner. “There’s a whole side of this story that’s really going to illuminate the situation.”

Back in May, Sharp-Haymon was previously charged in a domestic incident and a car chase with Shaler and Ross Township Police. He also has a juvenile record.

“That incident has been resolved,” said Rabner. “Those charges have been dismissed. He did some community service. A lot of his past history is juvenile stuff and a lot of times is what I find when I find young men, 21 years old, is they really just have a lot of times behavioral issues. Sometimes psychological issues. I don’t think as an adult he really has much to speak of but as a juvenile he had some prior history.”

Rabner says his client’s story will be heard very soon.

“He’s young, and I’m trying to tell him to stay calm even if it feels like you’re fighting with your hands behind your back,” said Rabner. “As he sits there, literally handcuffed with his hands behind his back. There will be a proper time when his version will be able to be aired. And when that version is aired, it’s going to be an opportunity for him to be vindicated, and he has to rest assured that’s going to happen.”

Sharp-Haymon be back in court in a few weeks. His preliminary hearing was pushed back to Nov. 29.

