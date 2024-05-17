Man accused of firing shots, chasing victim through apartment in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly fired at another man and chased him through an apartment in Aliquippa.

The criminal complaint said Aliquippa police responded to a reported shots fired call at 60 Project Road just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The victim told police Darrell Anderson Jr. came to his apartment and kicked in the front door. He then chased the victim through the apartment and out the back door, where he fired two shots at him, according to the complaint.

Anderson went back inside the apartment and took $20 off the dresser before fleeing the area, the complaint said.

Anderson is facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

