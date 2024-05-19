Man accused of fleeing traffic stops arrested after foot chase in Frazer Township, police say

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they say fled from multiple traffic stops in the past.

Court documents say an officer encountered Jacob Michael Adams, 32, on a green Kawasaki motorcycle at a red light on Galleria Drive near the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

The officer said he recognized the vehicle because of the numerous times it had taken off during traffic stops in the past and because it did not display a license plate, something police were also familiar with regarding this motorcycle.

Police say there was a vehicle in front, behind and to the left of Adams. A woman was riding on the back of the bike. The officer pulled up along the right side of Adams and told him not to move. Court documents say this is when Adams quickly accelerated, causing the woman to fall off of the back of the bike. Authorities say once the woman fell, Adams crashed into the vehicle in front of him and then took off on foot.

The officer said he chased Adams on foot for a minute and 15 seconds, telling him to stop running seven times. The chase ended at the drive-through Starbucks on Pittsburgh Mill Blvd, where Adams was taken into custody.

Police say Adams smelled like alcohol and his speech was slurred. When the officer returned to the scene he said the woman who had been riding with him had left.

Adams faces flight to avoid apprehension, escape, obstruction of justice charges and multiple other charges related to driving violations.

