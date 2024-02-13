Man accused of intentionally setting fire inside Indiana County apartment

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges for an overnight apartment fire.

Online court records show Kailum Jamal Miller, 28, of Indiana, is facing 29 charges — including multiple felony counts of arson.

Pennsylvania State Police say the charges come from an investigation into a fire at 310 Maple Street in White Township that was reported just before midnight Tuesday.

The quickly extinguished fire was contained to a single unoccupied apartment. No was was hurt in the fire, but three residents of an adjoining apartment were displaced.

The PSP Fire Marshal Unit began investigating, and identified Miller, who lived alone in the apartment that caught fire, as a suspect. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning without incident.

Investigators determined Miller started the fire by igniting a bare mattress and coat with a small lighter, then leaving.

Miller remains in the Indiana County Jail on a $100,000 cash bail and will appear in court at the end of the month.

