Man accused of leading police on chase in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in Lawrence County.

According to Pulaski Township police, Josh Allen is accused of pulling a shotgun on two people in a house. He left when police arrived.

Police chased him until he crashed in New Castle, according to police.

Allen was taken into custody and taken in for a psych evaluation, police said.

Allen is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, DUI on marijuana and cocaine, reckless driving and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

