Man accused of leading police on chase in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in Lawrence County.
According to Pulaski Township police, Josh Allen is accused of pulling a shotgun on two people in a house. He left when police arrived.
Police chased him until he crashed in New Castle, according to police.
Allen was taken into custody and taken in for a psych evaluation, police said.
Allen is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, DUI on marijuana and cocaine, reckless driving and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group