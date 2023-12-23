Local

Man accused of leading police on chase in Lawrence County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Lawrence County map Lawrence County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in Lawrence County.

According to Pulaski Township police, Josh Allen is accused of pulling a shotgun on two people in a house. He left when police arrived.

Police chased him until he crashed in New Castle, according to police.

Allen was taken into custody and taken in for a psych evaluation, police said.

Allen is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, DUI on marijuana and cocaine, reckless driving and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘A huge heart’: Owner of Lower Burrell pub remembered as charitable man with big personality
  • Man arrested after sex sting in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • Pittsburgh firefighters reach five-year contract with city
  • VIDEO: Family of 6 displaced after Monroeville house fire days before Christmas
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read