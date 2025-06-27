Man accused of leading police on chase in stolen vehicle, crashing into parked car in Shaler

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 18-year-old is facing nearly 20 charges after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle and a teen on the run.

Shaler Township Police said the chase started when an officer tried to pull Sehven Rule, 18, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, over after learning the blue Hyundai Elantra he was in was reported stolen.

Multiple people wearing all black and black face masks were also seen in the vehicle.

Officers noted the vehicle appeared to be heading to a gun shop on Butler Plank Road that had been the target of an earlier burglary in April.

That was where the chase started. An officer said the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and took off southbound on William Flynn Highway, reaching speeds of up to 80 m.p.h. during the pursuit.

At one point, police said Rule drove the vehicle into an officer’s vehicle.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a parked car at the dead end of Kittanning Street.

Rule was arrested at the crash scene but the front passenger took off on foot and into the woods.

Channel 11 captured the moment Thursday morning when the passenger emerged from the woods and was taken into custody.

All of the other vehicle occupants were held at gunpoint until backup arrived to take them into custody.

Rule is accused of refusing to tell police his real name twice after the crash.

This happened in Shaler Township, where Police Chief Sean Frank said, it is a regional problem.

“This is common across the area. Kids, they are children, they go out at night...and commit crimes. They think they are going to get away with things,” said Frank.

In this case, Chief Frank believes Rule and others in the car were out Thursday morning to break into nearby cars. This is something many police departments in the Allegheny Valley have been alerting residents about.

“Please, lock your cars. Don’t leave valuables, especially weapons, don’t leave them in your car,” said Frank.

Police said Rule had two active felony warrants.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOWpassenger

©2025 Cox Media Group