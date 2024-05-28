Man accused of leading police on high speed chase on Route 28

MILLVALE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led police on a high speed chase on Route 28.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was sitting stationary in the center median of Route 28 in Harmar Township just before midnight on May 25 when a red sports car sped past at an estimated 100 miles per hour.

The officer followed and clocked the car going 120 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, the complaint said.

When the officer turned the patrol car’s emergency lights on, the sports car accelerated and began weaving through traffic.

Right before the Etna exit, the driver turned the car’s light off to avoid detection, the complaint said. The car got off of Route 28 at the Millvale exit.

After going through a stop sign and a red light, the car ended up pulling off into the parking lot of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Millvale. The parking lot was a dead end and the officer was able to block the car in.

The driver, identified as Dante Douglas, got out of the car and threw the keys onto the ground. There was also a passenger in the car, but she has been listed as a victim of recklessly endangering another person, the complaint said.

Douglas was administered a preliminary breath test after an officer smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on him, which was positive, the complaint said.

Douglas is facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, DUI, recklessly endangering another person and several traffic violations.

