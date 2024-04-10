Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase through several Allegheny County communities

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after he led police on a high-speed chase through several Allegheny County communities Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, state police saw a black Jeep Wagoneer with a Tennessee license plate swerving out of its lane on state Route 28 in O’Hara Township just after 11 a.m.

Officials said troopers followed the Jeep, which exited onto the Highland Park Bridge and into Aspinwall. They tried to initiate a traffic stop near MedExpress, but the vehicle drove onto the curb and went down Freeport Road.

The Jeep accelerated while evading the patrol car’s lights and sirens, hitting speeds of up to 80 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone, the complaint said.

While chasing the vehicle through Sharpsburg, troopers lost sight of it before being flagged down by a pedestrian and a passerby and pointed in the right direction.

The Jeep was found at a dead end in a parking lot. It sped toward the troopers and nearly hit them, the complaint said.

Troopers tried a maneuver to stop the vehicle, but it was unsuccessful. State police chased the Jeep for several streets before terminating the pursuit in the area of Morningside Avenue to Stanton Avenue.

Around 30 minutes after the chase started, City of Pittsburgh police notified state troopers of the Jeep being in the area of Negley Run Boulevard.

State police found the Jeep in the area and began asking around for camera footage. One of the buildings had video of the suspect carrying a black duffle bag before going into an apartment inside.

The man, identified as Hermas Uriah Craddock, was found inside a relative’s apartment. He appeared glassy and had bloodshot eyes, the complaint said.

Craddock had bulk currency in his pockets alongside two cell phones. The duffle bag was found to have a baggie of marijuana and another cell phone.

A firearm was also found in a dresser along with several rounds of ammunition, two extended magazines and an additional magazine. The tenant said none of the items were his.

Craddock is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, assault of law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without license, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and driving under the influence, as well as several drug and traffic related charges.

©2024 Cox Media Group