Man accused of leading state police on chase reaching 140 mph while driving drunk in Butler County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of leading police on a chase reaching 140 mph in Butler County communities.

Court documents filed by Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper was on a routine patrol on State Route 8 in Clay Township on Sunday.

A trooper reported seeing a red Honda Accord drive by at a high rate of speed, noting that the vehicle crossed a double yellow line to pass another driver.

“I then attempted to catch up to the above vehicle, where it was observed to be traveling over 120 mph. State Route 8 is a 55 mph highway at the location where I attempted to conduct a traffic stop. As I initiated my emergency lights and sirens, the above vehicle failed to stop their vehicle,” the trooper said.

Police say a pursuit broke out, reaching speeds of up to 140 mph.

The driver is accused of putting construction workers in danger while driving through an active construction zone.

The chase ended on Route 8 near Renfrew Road when state troopers executed a PIT maneuver and took the driver into custody.

Police say the man behind the wheel was Colin W. Noone-Hirosky, 22, of Pittsburgh.

Troopers said Noone-Hirosky was under the influence of alcohol during the chase.

He is being held at the Butler County Jail.

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