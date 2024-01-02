Man accused of leading state police on chase through Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he led state police on a chase through Westmoreland County, court documents say.

According to the criminal complaint, a trooper was patrolling on state Route 981 near Arnold Palmer Drive when he saw a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander weaving and cross the white fog line and yellow center line. The car turned onto Charles Houck Road when it continued crossing both lines.

The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car turned right onto Bell Memorial Church Road and accelerated.

The car tried to turn again but instead went into a front yard at the intersection of Bell Memorial Church Road and Green Street. It got back onto the road, at times going 90 miles an hour in a 40 miles an hour zone.

The complaint said the car got onto state Route 981 and turned onto state Route 130. It ended up in the parking lot of the Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department and adjacent yards before getting back onto the highway.

The car got onto state Route 981 again and turned onto Dutch Hill Road. It eventually ended up on state Route 982 going north.

From state Route 982, the car turned left into a yard, drove around a tree, hit a mailbox and got back onto the highway going the opposite direction, the complaint said.

The chase continued on multiple roads before police deployed spike strips in the intersection of Pleasant Unity Mutual Road and state Route 130. The car stopped and the driver, identified as Zachary Bowman, left from the passenger side and tried to flee on foot. He was stopped around an approximate 100 yard foot pursuit, the complaint said.

Bowman was taken to Westmoreland Hospital where he was medically evaluated and cleared for incarceration. He told police he had seven Miller Lights while eating dinner and went to the casino, where he was coming from prior to the chase.

