Man accused of pistol-whipping another man in Hazelwood after car crash

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of pistol-whipping another man in Hazelwood after the two were involved in a car crash.

According to court documents, police were called to the 200 block of Trowbridge Street on Tuesday afternoon for reports of an assault.

Once on scene, officers found the victim, who said a man he knew, Tyrique Cole, came to his mother’s house and pistol-whipped him multiple times.

The two men were involved in a minor car crash prior to the assault, which is why Cole was upset, according to police.

Police said Cole sent the victim threatening text messages about the accident and said he was “on his way over to beat him and shoot him.”

Cole reportedly came onto the property and began threatening the victim before returning to his car. The victim followed Cole to his car and said he opened the door and began reaching for something inside.

The victim believed Cole was reaching for a firearm and told police he felt his life was in danger, so he tried slamming the car door shut.

The two men began hitting each other, and Cole allegedly pulled out a firearm and began pistol-whipping the victim in the head.

Court documents said the victim was hit in the head so many times that the firearm broke into pieces.

Police said the victim was bleeding heavily from his head and was taken to the hospital.

Cole was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

